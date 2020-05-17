We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These malted double chocolate Nutella biscuits are sure to be a hit with whoever gets to eat them.

More is sometimes, most definitely more when it comes to these Nutella biscuits. These biscuits are the perfect indulgence for special occasions. The combination of the smooth, rich chocolate and hazelnut spread with a sprinkle of sea salt is a real taste sensation!

This recipe makes 15 biscuits but if you’re making them for a party or to share with friends and family we suggest doubling the quantities because they won’t be around for long. You could also try making a mix of Nutella biscuits and biscuits filled with jam, or caramel or other sweet spreads. Supermarkets now stock all kinds of quirky spreads like Custard Cream biscuit spread, red velvet curd or Cadbury Caramel Chocolate spread…

Plus, if you love baking with Nutella, you should check out 12 more of our best Nutella recipes.

Ingredients 100g butter, softened

2tbsp Nutella

50g caster sugar

150g plain flour

30g malted drinking powder, we used Horlicks

2tbsp each of Nutella and dulce de leche, or caramel to decorate

pinch flaky sea salt

Method Preheat the oven to 180C, Gas 4.

Beat together the butter, Nutella and sugar until well combined. Add the flour and drinking powder and briefly beat once more until brought together.

Roll balls of the mixture and arrange on a lined baking tray.

Bake for 15 mins, until done. Use the back of a spoon to make an indent in each one. Leave to cool. Spoon a little Nutella or dulce de leche into the dent of each biscuit and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.

Top tip for making Nutella biscuits with malted double chocolate You could fill these with anything you like, try jam or caramel instead if you prefer

