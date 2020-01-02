Nutty banana bread puts a bit of a twist on a classic banana bread with the lovely addition of nuts. This is a delicious baked snack to make at home and is perfect served with a cuppa. This banana bread recipe is made with walnuts and hazlenuts for extra crunch and goes perfectly well with the bananas. You can either enjoy this banana bread as it is, or you can toast slices and serve with butter spread on it, or even something like chocolate spread which goes well with both bananas and nuts! Nutty banana bread realy is the perfect afternoon tea snack that family will be asking you to make time and time again.

Ingredients 75g (2½oz) butter, softened100g (3½oz) light brown sugar or caster sugar

2 large eggs

3 ripe bananas (about 500g/1lb)

A few drops of vanilla extract, optional

200g (7oz) plain wholemeal flour

2 heaped tsp baking powder

100g (3½oz) mixed walnut pieces and toasted hazelnuts

900g (2lb) loaf tin, lightly greased and strip-lined

Method Set oven to gas mark 4 or 180°C. Cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time.

Peel the bananas and mash on a plate, using a fork. Beat mash into the creamed mixture, with the vanilla, if using, then sift in flour (adding the bran that’s left in the sieve, too) with the baking powder. Fold in, then stir in the nuts.

Spoon the mixture into tin and smooth the top. Bake for 40-50 mins until loaf is risen and golden, and a skewer inserted into centre comes out clean. Cool in tin for 10 mins then turn out and cool on a wire rack.

Slice and serve warm or cold, spread with butter.

Top tip for making Nutty banana bread The loaf will keep for a few days in an airtight container. The nuts can be replaced with different ones, or left out if you have a nut allergy.Freezing tipCut cold cake into slices and wrap each slice in cling film. Pack in a rigid container, seal, label and freeze. Use within 2 months. Reheat slices for about 60 secs in the microwave

