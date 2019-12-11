This classic onion bhaji recipe makes 8-10 good sized onion bhajis that are packed with classic Indian spices such as turmeric and ground cumin.

This homemade onion bhaji recipe creates a whole bowl of delicious spicy nibbles worthy of your local takeaway. Easily made in just four easy steps, these wickedly crunchy, flavoursome bhajis can be made in just 30 mins. And at just 137 per portion, they’re a wholesome veggie-packed side. Love Indian food? We’ve got loads more delicious Indian recipes right here!

Ingredients 6 level tbsp plain flour

1 level tsp turmeric

1 level tsp ground cumin

1 level tsp garam masala

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 med onions, peeled and sliced

Raita (minty yogurt), to serve, optional

Deep-frying pan, with oil

Method Heat the oil in the deep-frying pan to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Mix the flour, spices and salt together in a bowl and add 3-4 tbsp water, to make a stiff batter. Stir the onions into the batter, to coat.

Add a spoonful of the onion mixture to the pan. When it rises to the surface, add the next spoonful. Continue doing this until the pan is full. Cook for 3-4 mins until the bhajis are cooked, turning them over halfway through. Remove from the pan and drain them on absorbent kitchen paper.

Cook the remainder of the onion mixture. The onion bhaji may be served immediately or reheated on a baking sheet in a hot oven for a few mins. Serve with raita, if you like.

Top tip for making Onion bhaji To freeze: Pack the cooled bhajis in a plastic container and freeze for up to 1 mth. Allow to defrost, then heat through in a hot oven before serving.