Make delicious onion chutney that’s perfect to serve with many meals with our easy and simple recipe. This homemade version tastes a lot better than the shop-bought one, and it takes less an hour to make! Plus, the best part is that you can make a big batch and save for a few months. Our easy recipe will make three 500g jars with only a few ingredients that you probably already have in your cupboard, plus 1.5kg of onions. Try dolloping it on hot dogs, add a spoonful to gravy to serve with sausages, toad-in-the-hole or roast pork. Serving it with cheese and crackers, cheese on toast, in a cheese sandwich or with a ploughman’s supper are also delicious ways to use up this onion chutney, as is dipping crusty bread in it. The chutney will keep for up to a year in clean sterilised jars in your kitchen cupboard. To make sure your jars are sterilised, wash them thoroughly in soapy water and pop them in the oven for ten minutes. This onion chutney also makes a lovely homemade gift, so make plenty to give to friends and family and keep some for yourself. Love a good chutney? We’ve got loads more delicious chutney recipes right here!

Ingredients 3 tbsp vegetable oil

1.5kg onions, peeled

300g muscovado sugar

2 cloves garlic, crushed

200ml wine vinegar

3tbsp balsamic vinegar

1tbsp whole grain mustard

1/2tsp salt

Method Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onions over a low heat for 10 mins until softened but not browned. Stir in 3tbsp sugar, increase the heat and cook for 3-4 mins until the onions are browned and caramelised. Add the garlic and cook for 1 min.

Add the remaining sugar with the vinegar, mustard and salt. Simmer gently for 10-15 minutes until the liquid has reduced and the mixture is dark and thickened.

Spoon into clean sterilised jars and seal. Store for up to 6-12 months.

Top tip for making Onion chutney To sterlise jars, wash with hot soapy water, rinse and place in a hot oven about 180 °C/160 °C Fan/Gas Mark 4 for 10 mins.