Try our delicious onion rings recipe – it’s quick, easy and tasty too! This classic onion rings recipe is sure to become a family weekend favourite. Turn the humble onion into a tasty hot snack – or a great accompaniment for burgers, steaks and barbecues. Onion rings are so much better homemade, they’re bursting with flavour and ideal served with dips and dressing to make them extra special. This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 5 mins to prepare and 10 mins to cook, depending on how many onion rings you want to make in one go. Onion rings are best made and eaten on the day so they’re crisp and fresh.

Ingredients 100g (4oz) plain flour

1 egg

150ml (¼ pt) milk

1-2tsp mild mustard

salt and freshly ground black pepper for seasoning

2 large Spanish onions

vegetable oil

Method Place the flour in a large bowl. Make a well in centre and break the egg into it. Beat lightly then gradually pour in the milk.

Continue beating milk and egg, incorporating all the flour, to make a smooth batter. Whisk in the mustard and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Peel Spanish onions and cut into thick slices. Separate slices into rings. Dip each ring in batter and shallow-fry in hot vegetable oil for 1-2 mins, turning once, until golden brown. Drain and serve with salsa to dip.

Top tip for making Onion rings Spanish onions are the best for this recipe as they have a mild, sweet flavour - but you could use red onions if preferred.

