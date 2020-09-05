We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Although our bite-sized orange, cherry and almond florentines are small in size they are mighty in flavour and indulgence! Plus, they couldn't be easier to make.





Whether you’re looking for a special edible gift for Valentine’s Day, Christmas or a birthday, or you just want a sweet treat that takes minimal effort to make – our orange, cherry and almond Florentine bites are perfect. With just 15 mins cooking and minimal prep, these mini Florentines really couldn’t be easier to make! While the Test Kitchen team adore the combination of orange, cherry and almond you could experiment with different nuts and fruits. Ginger and dark chocolate, white chocolate and dried cranberry – there are so many combinations you could try! Personalise the combinations to suit the crowd you’re hosting. Looking for some more festive treat ideas? Try our no-bake marshmallow snowmen – they’re almost too cute to eat!

Ingredients 25g salted butter, melted

50g caster sugar

1tbsp honey

25g sifted plain flour

½tsp mixed spice

2tbsp double cream

75g candied peel

75g glacé cherries, washed and quartered

75g flaked almonds

85g white chocolate, melted

85g dark chocolate, melted

Gold leaf (optional)

You will need:

silicone 12 hole mini cup cake tray

Method Heat the oven to 180C, gas 4. In a small heavy-based saucepan gently heat the butter, sugar and honey until melted. Remove from the heat and stir in the flour, ginger, cream, candied peel and glace cherries until well combined.

Spoon teaspoons of the mixture into the silicone cupcake holes, Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown, allow to cool for a few minutes then spoon a tsp of melted chocolate into each hole. Tap the trays to ensure the chocolate is even. Leave to set. Remove to a wire rack. They’ll keep for 4 days in a sealed container.

Top tip for making Orange, cherry and almond florentine bites If you don’t have a silicone cup cake tin, spoon tsps. of the mixture on to a baking tray, bake as above and drizzle with the melted chocolate.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week