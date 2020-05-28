We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our orange shortbread hearts are a twist on the classic Scottish treat. They are rich and indulgent and have a delicious chocolaty makeover.

The orange shortbread hearts make a lovely homemade edible gift and you could use whatever cookie cutter shape you like. Circles or triangles would also look very effective. We have dipped the orange shortbread in dark chocolate but you could use milk if you prefer, it will just taste a little sweeter. You could also sprinkle over some chopped, candied orange peel if you like.

We also have a spelt shortbread recipe, which is gluten free. Try adding the orange zest to this recipe and dipping in chocolate if you need a sweet treat that’s suitable for all your guests to enjoy and you don’t want to cook several different batches of biscuits! Try baking our gluten free lemon shortbread too for another citrusy variation.

Ingredients 250g butter

125g caster sugar

pinch salt

zest 1 orange

250g plain flour

100g cornflour

100g dark chocolate, melted

You will need

a heart cookie cutter

Method Preheat the oven to 190C, Gas 5.

Beat the butter, sugar, salt and orange rind together in an electric mixer, until light and fluffy. Slowly beat through the flour and cornflour, until just combined.

Tip onto a surface and roll out to about ½ cm thick. Cut out 15 heart shapes, re-rolling offcuts as necessary.

Place on a baking tray and bake for 15-20mins, until cooked through but not coloured. Leave on a wire rack to cool.

When cool dip half of each biscuit into the dark chocolate, and leave to set fully.

Top tip for making Orange shortbread hearts dipped in chocolate Sprinkle with caster sugar before baking if leaving these plain, for that classic shortbread finish

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week