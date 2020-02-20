If you’re looking for a real showstopper for pudding tonight and you have a penchant for a pack of Oreos, these Oreo pancakes are the recipe for you. Using crushed Oreos and cocoa powder, these pancakes taste like the chocolaty biscuit and will satisfy even the sweetest teeth. Stacking the pancakes up and using whipped cream and more crushed Oreos as a filling means that this dessert recipe looks really impressive, and the cream acts as the perfect topping for this delicious dessert. So whether you’re entertaining friends for Shrove Tuesday or just want something really special to share with the kids, choose this spectacular Oreo dessert as your pancake recipe.

Ingredients For the pancakes

160g plain flour

25g cocoa powder

4 eggs

50g crushed Oreos, middles removed

2 ½ tsp baking powder

275ml milk

25g melted butter

2 eggs

For the filling

300ml whipped cream

50g Oreos and Oreo Minis

100g cooled melted chocolate

Method To make the pancakes:

In a bowl, combine the plain flour, cocoa powder, crushed Oreos, and baking powder.

Make a well in the middle in the middle of the mixture.

Add the milk, melted butter and 2 eggs and beat until the batter is smooth.

Leave the mixture to rest for an hour.

Once your pancake batter is ready, melt a little butter in a hot frying pan and spread it evenly across the base.

Pour a scoop of the pancake batter into a neat circle and cook the pancake on both sides.

Move the pancake to a warm plate and make the next one.

To make the filling:

Combine the whipped cream and crushed Oreos.

Stack the pancakes, spreading a little of a mixture of the whipped cream with the crushed Oreos folded through.

Once you’ve completed your pancake stack, top it off with the rest of the cream.

Add extra Oreos and mini Oreos to the top of the pancakes. Pour over the cooled melted chocolate.

