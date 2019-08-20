Over the years, more and more Thai restaurants have popped up in our high streets and Thai food has become a real favourite. Pad Thai is one of the top ten most popular Thai dishes and for good reason. With delicious rice noodles, succulent prawns and an explosion of flavour from different spices and flavourings it’s guaranteed to get your mouth watering. The good news is that it’s really easy to make at home. It’s quick and easy and you should be able to find rice noodles in most major supermarkets. Enjoy!

Ingredients 200g wide flat rice noodles

2tbsp vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 medium eggs, beaten

½ - 1tsp chilli powder

200g uncooked, peeled king prawns, defrosted if frozen

225g beansprouts

4 spring onions, trimmed and cut into strips (approx. 4cm long)

2tsp brown sugar

2tbsp Thai fish sauce (nam pla)

1tbsp light soy sauce

50g chopped roasted peanuts

Juice of ½ lime

Extra beansprouts and carrot strips to garnish (optional)

Method Soak the noodles in boiling water from the kettle for 10 mins. Drain thoroughly and set aside. Meanwhile heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a wok. Add half of the garlic and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add the eggs and cook, stirring until just set. Set aside on a plate.

Wipe the wok clean with kitchen paper and add the remaining oil. Add the remaining garlic and the chilli powder. Stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add the prawns, beansprouts and spring onions and stir-fry for 3-4 mins until prawns turn pink.

Mix the sugar, fish and soy sauces and add to the wok with the noodles and egg mixture, peanuts and lime juice. Gently toss the ingredients together and when piping hot serve straight away, garnished with extra beansprouts and carrot strips (if using).

Top tip for making Pad Thai noodles • If you can’t find rice noodles use medium egg noodles instead.

