This easy pancake recipe is the ultimate breakfast treat (and a must-make on Pancake Day of course!) If you're looking for a reliable and guaranteed delicious pancake recipe, then look no further.

You’ll learn how to make perfect pancake batter by following our easy pancake recipe, which comes with a handy step-by-step video to make sure yours turn out perfect every time. All you need is some flour, salt, eggs and milk to get flipping perfect pancakes. Highly rated and much loved, this is the best pancake recipe for flipping, topping and filling with lots of tasty ingredients and combinations or just the classic lemon and sugar – it’s up to you! Let us know all your favourite pancake twists, adaptations and toppings by commenting below. This recipe makes 6-8 pancakes sized at 20-23cm round. The pancake batter takes 5 mins to whip up and 5 mins to cook. It’s a must-have recipe for Pancake Day.

Ingredients 60g plain flour

Pinch of salt

1 medium egg

175ml milk

Oil, for frying

Method Tip the flour into a bowl and stir in the salt. Lightly beat together the egg and milk. Pour over the flour mixture, a little at a time, whisking it well, to give a smooth pancake batter.

Heat a frying pan and very lightly grease the base of it with a piece of kitchen paper dipped in oil. Pour a thin layer of batter over the base of the pan. Cook it until the edges start to curl back. Either toss the pancake, or use a palette knife to loosen it around the edges and then use the palette knife to help flip it over.

Cook the pancake briefly on this side, then slide it out on to a plate. Place a sheet of kitchen paper on top. Cook the rest of the mixture in the same way.

Keep the pancakes warm if serving hot and get loads of ideas for pancake fillings right here!

Top tip for making Ultimate pancake To freeze the basic pancakes for up to two months, wrap them, still interleaved with the kitchen paper, in a freezer bag. Defrost before using.

