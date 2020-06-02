We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Panettone is a traditional Italian bread usually sold at Christmas. This recipe is ideal for using up those last slices that have been left over and are too dry to eat. A quick breakfast dish that will be a hit with all the family. It’s a great way of using up leftovers and is perfect for sharing too.

How about serving this dish as a mouth-watering treat for brunch? You could serve with custard for dessert or drizzle with maple syrup for breakfast – sweet, delicious and moreish too.

Ingredients 3 eggs

200ml whole milk

1tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

pinch of salt

4 thick slices dry panettone

butter and vegetable oil for frying

To serve: icing sugar and fresh strawberries

Method Put the eggs, milk, vanilla, extract, cinnamon and salt into a bowl and whisk well together.

Pour the mixture into a wide shallow dish. Add the slices of panettone and leave for a minute and then turn over and soak for another minute.

Heat equal quantities of butter and vegetable oil in a large frying pan. Add the panettone slices and cook for about 3-4 minutes each side until golden brown and crispy on the edges.

Serve sprinkled with icing sugar and fresh halved strawberries.

Top tip for making Panettone French toast If you don’t have fresh strawberries, serve with strawberry or raspberry preserve or honey or maple syrup. This recipe can also be made using dry fruited breads such a cinnamon and raisin loaf or even slices of stale hot cross buns.

