Our fool-proof recipe for panna cotta is very easy to make and has a light and creamy finish - pair it with all sorts of fruits to mix up the flavours

Looking for how to make panna cotta? We’ve got a fool proof recipe for this Italian dessert and because this recipe is very easy to make with a light and creamy finish it can be paired with all sorts of fruits. Panna cotta is a go-to dessert in the summer months. The light texture and fresh taste makes it ideal to indulge on as a delicious finish to a lovely al fresco dinner. And the best thing is that you can dig into it along with so many different toppings so that it’s different every time. For the bright summer months try it with sharp berries like strawberries or raspberries, or perhaps something a bit sweeter like blueberries if you’re not a fan of the tangier flavours. Lightly stewed apples or poached pears would make a lovely topping in those cosy autumn months and in the winter try a spiced fruit compote. Yum! This panna cotta is a soft and deliciously sweet dessert that you’ll want to make time and time again and only takes five minutes prep. So if you’ve ever wondered how to make panna cotta and if it would turn out right, wonder no more because we have the answer right here.

Ingredients 3 leaves gelatine

250ml whole milk

250ml double cream

1 vanilla pod

50g caster sugar

300g fresh raspberries

Icing sugar

Mint leaves, optional

Method To make panna cotta soak the gelatine leaves in cold water until soft. Pour the cream and double cream into a saucepan. Split the vanilla pod in half and scrape out the seeds and add to the pan. Add the sugar.

Heat the mixture slowly, stirring all the time until the sugar has dissolved. Bring just to a simmer.

Remove the cream from the heat. Remove the gelatine from the water and squeeze well. Add to the saucepan and stir well until dissolved.

Pour the mixture into four ramekins, small cups or cleaned plastic yogurt pots. Chill for at least 4 hours.

To turn out dip each dish briefly in boiling water and invert onto plates. Scatter the fresh raspberries over and around and then sprinkle lightly with icing sugar. Decorate with mint leaves if liked.

Top tip for making How to make panna cotta Instead of turning the Panna cotta out onto plates you could pour the mixture into some pretty cups and leave to set. Serve in the cups with some raspberries piled on top and a biscotti or crisp biscuit placed on the saucer.