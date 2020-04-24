Trending:

Parsley sauce recipe

serves: 4
Skill: medium
Cost: cheap
Prep: 5 min
Cooking: 15 min
(plus cooling time)
    • This classic parsley sauce recipe is a perfect match for roast ham, white fish and salmon fishcakes. You can also use it as an alternative to white sauce in a lasagne.

    Creamy and herby, parsley sauce is a quintessentially British addition to any dish.

    Ingredients

    • 425ml full fat milk
    • Bunch of flat leaf parsley finely chopped (but keep the stalks)
    • 1 bay leaf
    • 1/4 onion, thickly sliced
    • 5 peppercorns
    • Pinch of nutmeg
    • 20g plain flour
    • 40g butter
    • Squeeze of lemon juice
    • Salt and pepper to season

    Method

    • Put the milk, parsley stalks, bay leaf, onion, peppercorns and nutmeg in a heavy-bottomed pan.

    • Bring to the boil over a medium heat, then remove from the heat and allow to go cold. This will help to infuse the milk before making the sauce.

    • Slowly melt the butter in another saucepan. Add the flour and stir continuously for a minute so that you cook out the raw flour flavour. Remove from the heat.

    • Strain the milk through a sieve to remove the infusing ingredients and slowly add the milk to the butter and flour mixture. Keep combining a little more milk every few seconds until you’ve added it all. You should now have a thin, lump-free sauce.

    • Return the pan to the heat and stir the sauce until it starts to thicken. This will take about 5 minutes.

    • Once it’s thick, remove from the heat. Add the chopped parsley, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

    • Serve your parsley sauce with salty roast gammon and new potatoes, crispy fishcakes or grilled white fish.

    Top tip for making Parsley sauce

    Taking the butter & flour mix off the heat and adding just a dash of milk to start off with will stop the sauce going lumpy.

