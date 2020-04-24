We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This classic parsley sauce recipe is a perfect match for roast ham, white fish and salmon fishcakes. You can also use it as an alternative to white sauce in a lasagne.

Creamy and herby, parsley sauce is a quintessentially British addition to any dish.

Watch how to make Parsley sauce

Ingredients 425ml full fat milk

Bunch of flat leaf parsley finely chopped (but keep the stalks)

1 bay leaf

1/4 onion, thickly sliced

5 peppercorns

Pinch of nutmeg

20g plain flour

40g butter

Squeeze of lemon juice

Salt and pepper to season

Method Put the milk, parsley stalks, bay leaf, onion, peppercorns and nutmeg in a heavy-bottomed pan.

Bring to the boil over a medium heat, then remove from the heat and allow to go cold. This will help to infuse the milk before making the sauce.

Slowly melt the butter in another saucepan. Add the flour and stir continuously for a minute so that you cook out the raw flour flavour. Remove from the heat.

Strain the milk through a sieve to remove the infusing ingredients and slowly add the milk to the butter and flour mixture. Keep combining a little more milk every few seconds until you’ve added it all. You should now have a thin, lump-free sauce.

Return the pan to the heat and stir the sauce until it starts to thicken. This will take about 5 minutes.

Once it’s thick, remove from the heat. Add the chopped parsley, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Serve your parsley sauce with salty roast gammon and new potatoes, crispy fishcakes or grilled white fish.

Top tip for making Parsley sauce Taking the butter & flour mix off the heat and adding just a dash of milk to start off with will stop the sauce going lumpy.

Click to rate ( 195 ratings) Sending your rating