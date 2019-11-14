This delicious parsnip and tomato gratin is full of flavour. Made with mature cheddar cheese, parsnips and plum tomatoes, it’s a lovely autumnal dish.

Either enjoy it as a main or divvy into smaller portions to make a tasty alternative side to a Sunday lunch.

Ingredients 600g (1¼lb) parsnips, peeled and sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

400g can whole plum tomatoes

100-125g (3½ -4oz) mature Cheddar cheese, grated

4 tbsp coarse breadcrumbs

A little paprika

Method Set the oven to Gas Mark 6 or 200ºC. Add the sliced parsnips to a pan of boiling, salted water, bring back to the boil and then simmer for 5 minutes. Drain well.

Spoon half the parsnips into a buttered, deep ovenproof dish. Season well, then spoon the tomatoes and their juice over. Layer the rest of the parsnips on top. Season, then sprinkle with the cheese, breadcrumbs and paprika.

Put the dish on a baking sheet and cook for 35-45 minutes, or until browning on top, and the parsnip slices are tender.

Top tip for making Parsnip and tomato gratin If you have any leftovers, they will reheat well in the microwave.