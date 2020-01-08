This passata recipe makes a lovely thick and smooth sauce that is easily made from a glut of fresh ripe tomatoes. It’s great for pasta sauces but can also be used as a part of a marinade or to give a rich tomato flavour to curries, soups and stews. Once made, the cooled passata will keep in the fridge for 3-4 days or freeze away in smaller quantities for up to 2 months.

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1.5kg ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

Few fresh basil leaves

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

2tsp caster sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Heat the oil in a large deep pan and gently fry the onion and garlic for 10 mins until very soft. Transfer to a food processor or blender and process to a smooth paste.

Add the chopped tomatoes and basil to the pan and cook gently, stirring frequently, for 20-25 mins until the tomatoes are soft and pulpy. Cool for 10 mins then push through a sieve to make a smooth tomato sauce.

Return the onion paste and tomato sauce to the pan with the vinegar and sugar and simmer gently for 10-15 mins, stirring, until you have a thick passata. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cool then store in clean jars or sealable containers in the fridge.

Top tip for making Passata For a richer tomato flavour add 1-2 tbsp sundried tomato paste to the pan with the vinegar and sugar.

