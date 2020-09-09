We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve given the classic Portugese custard tart, also known as Pastéis de Nata, an exotic fruity twist and we’re sure you’re going to love them just as much as the original.

Picture this, crisp buttery puff pastry filled with smooth, silky custard that’s speckled with sharp passion fruit. You’re right, our passionfruit Portuguese tarts do sound almost too good to eat! If you liked you could also use this homemade fruity custard recipe in these raspberry tarts as passion fruit and raspberry is an excellent combination. These little tarts are perfect for every occasion. From picnics in the sun, birthday party buffets or a sophisticated after-dinner treat, these will certainly be popular. The passionfruit Portuguese tarts are delicious served warm and can be transformed into a fully-fledged dessert with the addition of ice cream or a drizzle of double cream.

Ingredients 1 block ready rolled puff pastry

15g butter, melted

500ml milk

3 passionfruits

4 egg yolks

3 tbsp corn flour

100g caster sugar

You will need:

12 hole muffin tin

Method Grease the muffin tin with the butter and set aside. Unroll the pastry, remove all paper and re-roll. Cut the pastry in to 12 discs, place each disc in to a muffin tin hole and press the pastry in so that it comes up the sides to form a pastry case.

In a small bowl, whisk the sugar and egg together then add the cornflour. Heat the milk until just boiling, remove from the heat and pour a few tbsp. in to the sugar and egg mixture, stir to loosen it up and then pour the egg mixture in to the pan of milk.

Place back on the heat and bring to a boil. It will have thickened a lot. Remove from the heat and stir through the whisk in the flour paste and cook, whisking continuously, until just thick. Remove from the heat and whisk in the egg yolks and passionfruit flesh.

Pour the custard in to each pastry case leaving a cm gap from the top. Leave to cool completely. Heat the oven to 200C, Gas 6. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the custard has set and the pastry is cooked.

Top tip for making Passionfruit Portuguese Tarts Why not make a few extra and serve them with coffee; keep refrigerated.

