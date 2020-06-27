We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We love this easy pastrami stuffed sandwich loaf, it’s much less fiddly than individual sarnies and makes for a delightful surprise.

When making this impressive pastrami stuffed sandwich loaf it is important to use a soft bread that is easy to cut – and eat! We based the pastrami filling on our favourite classic New York deli flavours, but there are no rules.

Mix up the fillings to create your favourite flavours combination. Why not build up a Ploughman’s lunch loaf or something classic like ham, cheese and pickle? You could also use crusty rolls to make mini ones for your packed lunch.

Don’t waste the filling, simply mix oil and herbs and cook in the oven until toasted to delicious croutons ideal for adding to a salad, or dry and blitz to breadcrumbs to use in future recipes like Joe Wicks’ Halloumi Fries.

Ingredients 500g loaf of crusty white bread

3tbsp spicy tomato chutney

150g red cabbage, finely sliced

1tbsp half fat creme fraiche

squeeze of lemon juice

80g pack pastrami

2 x large pickled cucumbers, sliced

2 large organic eggs, hard boiled, peeled and sliced

100g Emmental, sliced

20g pea shoots

Method Neatly cut a lid off the bread, hollow out the inside, leaving a couple of cm of bread on the crust. Spread the chutney over the inside and the inside of the lid.

Mix the red cabbage with the crème fraiche and lemon juice and a pinch of salt and press into the base. Next layer in the slices of pastrami, followed by the cucumbers, cheese, slices of egg and top with the pea shoots. Replace the lid and press down the contents.

Cut into 6 wedges and wrap tightly in foil so it doesn’t dismantle during transportation.

Top tip for making Pastrami stuffed sandwich Use the leftover bread as croutons for the Cesar salad or dry in the oven and blitz to use as breadcrumbs.

