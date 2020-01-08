Paul Hollywood’s gingernut biscuits are so simple to make and delicious too! Paul Hollywood is a baking pro. Get perfect biscuits every time by following his easy recipe for crunchy, golden gingernut biscuits, they’re just lovely dunked in your cuppa! This classic gingernut biscuit recipe makes around 40 biscuits in one batch which is ideal if you’ve got a lot of people coming over or you’re baking for a bake sale. These biscuits can be rustled up in under half an hour and each work out at only 57 calories per biscuit. Paul Hollywood’s gingernut biscuits are made with light brown sugar and spiced with ground ginger. This recipe also uses golden syrup to give them a sweet kick and a golden glow once baked. This recipe is definitely worth saving!

Ingredients 340g/12oz plain flour

1 level tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 level tsps ground ginger

100g/4oz butter

160g light brown sugar

4 tblsp golden syrup

1 large egg, beaten

Method Pre-heat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Line the baking trays with grease proof paper.

Put all the dry ingredients into a bowl. Rub in butter with finger tips until it looks like bread crumbs. Stir in the sugar then the syrup and the beaten egg. Bring it all together to form a smooth pastry dough.

On a lightly floured surface roll out the dough to be about 8mm thick. Using a 2” straight-sided round cutter, cut out biscuits until all the biscuit dough is used up. Place on baking trays ensuring enough room is left for slight expansion of the biscuit.

Chill on the baking trays for 20 minutes in fridge.

Cook for 10-15 minutes until golden brown. Remove from tray with palette knife and place on a cooling rack.

Top tip for making Paul Hollywood’s gingernut biscuits Watch our special video interview to see Paul's top tip for making biscuits

