Paul Hollywood’s scones recipe will give you soft and fluffy scones that taste simply divine still warm from the oven. Serve with fresh cream and jam. This recipe by the Great British Bake Off judge makes 8 regular sized scones and will take only 40 mins to prepare and bake. This scone recipe is a classic British recipe that is ideal for beginners or those who have never made scones before as the recipe is so simple. Serve these soft buns with heaps of jam and cream and watch them disappear in minutes. Scone recipes are usually made with milk, but did you know you can use milk that’s gone a little past its best? A slightly sour taste won’t come through in your finished bake and we think it’s a great way to reduce waste. Plus, then you get an afternoon treat for your troubles too! Once you’ve made these scones once we’re afraid you might be whipping them up pretty regularly. Love Paul’s recipes? We’ve got loads more scrumptious treats from the Great British Bake Off judge right here.
Ingredients
- For the scones:
- 500g strong bread flour, plus a little extra for rolling out
- 80g softened butter, plus a little extra to grease the baking tray
- 80g caster sugar
- 2 eggs
- 25g baking powder
- 250ml oz milk
- 1 free-range egg, beaten with a little salt (for glazing)
- For the scones filling:
- Butter
- Good-quality strawberry or raspberry jam
- Clotted cream
- You'll also need:
- Round pastry cutter (about 7.5cm/3in wide)
Method
Weigh out the ingredients.
Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan assisted)/425°F/gas mark 7.
Lightly butter and line a flat baking tray with baking parchment or silicone paper (not greaseproof).
Put 450g/15 1/2oz of the flour into a large bowl and add the butter. Rub the flour and butter together with your fingers to create a crumble/breadcrumb-like mixture.
Add the sugar, eggs and baking powder and use a wooden spoon to turn the mixture gently. Make sure you mix all the way down to the bottom and incorporate all of the ingredients.
Now add half of the milk and keep turning the mixture gently with the spoon to combine. Then add the remaining milk a little at a time and bring everything together into a very soft, wet dough. You may not need to add all of the milk.
Put most of the remaining flour onto a clean work surface. Tip the soft dough onto the flour and sprinkle the rest of the flour on top. The mixture will be wet and sticky.
Lightly chaff the mixture – use your hands to fold the dough in half, and then turn the dough a quarter turn and repeat. By folding and turning the mixture in this way, you incorporate the last of the flour and add air. Do this a few times until you’ve formed a smooth dough. If the mixture is too sticky use some extra flour to coat your hands or the mixture to make it more manageable. Be careful not to overwork your dough.
Next roll the dough out: sprinkle flour onto the work surface and the top of the dough. Use the rolling pin to roll up from the middle and then down from the middle. Turn the dough a quarter turn and repeat until it’s about 2.5cm/1in thick. Relax the dough slightly by lifting the edges and allowing the dough to spring back.
Using a pastry cutter, stamp out rounds and place them onto the baking tray. Once you’ve cut 4 or 5 rounds you can re-work and re-roll the dough to make it easier to cut out the remaining rounds. Any left-over dough can be worked and rolled again using a rolling pin, but the resulting scones won’t be as fluffy.
Place the scones on the baking tray and leave them to rest for a few mins to let the baking powder work. Then use a pastry brush (or your finger if you don’t have a brush) to glaze them with the beaten egg and salt mixture. Be careful to keep the glaze on the top of the scones. If it runs down the sides it will stop them rising evenly.
Bake in the middle of the oven for 15 mins, or until the scones are risen and golden.
Leave the scones to cool, then split in half and add butter, jam and clotted cream to serve.
Top tip for making Paul Hollywood’s scones
Dip the edge of the pastry cutter in flour to make it easier to cut out the scones without them sticking. Don’t twist the cutter as this makes the scones rise unevenly. Just press firmly, then lift up and push the dough out.