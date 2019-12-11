Pea and ham soup is a delicious winter warmer that will definitely put a smile on your face on a cold day. We all know how easy it is to make pea soup, a mid-week staple that doesn't blow the shopping budget or the calorie counter.

But sometimes our family can feel a little disheartened by a bowl of green soup, so we suggest adding a delicious ham hock (packaged supermarket ham works too) for this pea and ham soup. Especially if you have some cold cuts leftover from a Sunday lunch. This pea and ham soup recipe is easy to make, simple and perfect to store in tupperware for a light work lunch. This pea and ham soup recipe serves 4 people and will take only 20 mins to make. Leftovers of this pea and ham soup can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days or you can freeze a portion or two in the freezer for up to 1 month. Make sure you defrost and reheat thoroughly before re-serving. Love cooking for the festive season? We’ve got loads more scrumptious Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 1 litre (1¾ pints) ham stock

2 leftover cooked onions, chopped

2 leftover cooked carrots, chopped

500g (1lb) frozen peas

150g (5oz) cooked ham, cut into small chunks

Method Put the ham stock into a large pan, add the onions, carrots and peas. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 mins, until the peas are tender.

Use a stick blender or a food processor to whizz everything together until smooth. Add ham chunks, warm through and serve.

Top tip for making Pea and ham soup Top tip: If you don’t have stock fromcooking a ham, use chicken or vegetable stock cubes.