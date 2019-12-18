Give you guests a sweet treat by making our peanut butter caramel slice triangles.

Peanut butter caramel slice …is there a more enticing combination? Crunchy or smooth peanut butter is up to you! It’s a classic, we’ve given it a kick-start with a little inspiration from a well known chocolate bar. Although we’ve cut these in to small triangles to make them a perfect party food snack size, you could make them larger to serve with a cuppa or make them in to bite-size squares. Regardless of how you serve them, your guests are sure to go in for more.

Ingredients 300g plain flour

45g caster sugar

250g salted butter, cold

45g dark brown soft sugar

397g can condensed milk

150g peanut butter

200g dark chocolate

75g milk chocolate

Handful of peanuts

You will need:

20x30cm (8x12in) baking tray, lined with baking parchment

Method Blitz the flour, caster sugar and 200g of the butter, cubed, in a mixer until it forms a dough. Tip out onto a work surface and knead quickly to ensure it has come together and press into the baking tray. Chill for 15 mins.

Heat the oven to 180C/ Gas 4. Remove the base from the fridge, prick all over with a fork and bake for 20-25 mins oruntil golden.

Melt the remaining butter in a saucepan with the dark brown sugar. Then mix in the condensed milk and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring continuously, for 5 mins or until thickened, then mix in the peanut butter and stir well. Pour the caramel over the base and leave to set.

Once set, melt the chocolates separately. Pour the dark chocolate over the caramel then drizzle the milk chocolate over the top, and swirl through with the end of a spoon handle. Scatter over the peanuts. Leave to cool, remove from the baking tray and cut into small triangles.

Top tip for making Peanut butter caramel slice Cut these into large squares for an afternoon treat with a cup of tea.