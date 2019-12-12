Peanut butter fudge is a sweet and nutty vegan treat. Who doesn’t love the chunky squares of buttery, sweet fudge, which you find in almost every quaint sweet shop along our idyllic south west coast? It’s all too often though that you’re left feeling as if you need to drink a gallon of water after devouring too many of these creamy bite-sized treats. We’ve come up with an equally gorgeous, gooey alternative that uses less sugary ingredients. This peanut butter fudge is arguably not so bad for you – sweetened with maple syrup, full of protein and healthier fats from coconut oil! We recommend wrapping these delights in some tissue paper and tying with ribbon as they work perfectly as an edible gift. These keep well so ensure you make double to keep in your freezer for when you need to satisfy your dessert cravings!

Ingredients 200g dessicated coconut

225g peanut butter

110ml melted coconut oil

3 – 5tbsp maple syrup

pinch of sea salt

1tsp vanilla extract

50g dark chocolate, melted, to decorate

Method Line a 22×12 cm baking tray with baking paper.

Add the desiccated coconut to a food processor and blend until a creamy paste is formed.

Then add the peanut butter and melted coconut oil and blitz before adding the maple syrup a tablespoon at a time. Make sure to taste the mixture so the preferred level of sweetness is reached.

Finally add the sea salt and vanilla.

Transfer the mixture to the lined tray and spread until even.

Place in the freezer until firm (around 15 minutes). Drizzle with melted dark chocolate. Then use a hot knife to slice into small, even squares and serve at room temperature.

Top tip for making Peanut butter fudge if you don’t have maple syrup you could use honey or other sweetener. Use a good quality peanut butter.