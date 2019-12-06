Decadent and full of flavour, this pear, ginger and walnut Christmas pudding is our nutty twist on the classic is one you’ll love.

Nothing ends a Christmas dinner quite like a Christmas pudding. While you’re unlikely to find a hidden penny in this classic festive dessert, our recipe will see you finding some brand new ingredients. Pear adds a touch of freshness to what can be a dense pudding, while ginger adds lovely warm notes. This recipe makes enough for two puddings so is ideal for a large Christmas family get together. It’s so moist we don’t think you’ll need to add lashings of custard, but how you serve it is completely up to you. And don’t forget to save a few slices for the rest of the festive period to accompany those Turkey sandwiches. Looks for a more traditional recipe? Try our classic Christmas pudding.

Ingredients 300g (10oz) mixed dried fruit

200ml (7 oz) brandy

100g (31⁄2oz) chopped walnuts

400g (14oz) grated pear (about 3 pears)

200g (7oz) packcandied peel

100g (31⁄2oz) stem ginger, roughly chopped

Zest and juice of2 oranges

6 eggs

200g (7oz) pack shredded suet or grated fresh suet

1tbsp ground mixed spice

1tbsp ground ginger

250g (9oz) dark muscovado sugar

250g (9oz) breadcrumbs

175g (6oz) plain flour For the topping

75g (21⁄2oz) walnut halves, plus extra to decorate

1⁄2tbsp brandy, plus extra to flame

21⁄2tbsp ginger syrup from the stem ginger jar

Edible gold leaf, to decorate (optional)

2 x 1.25-litre (2-pint) pudding basins

Method Place the dried fruit in a large, non-metallic bowl, pour over the brandy, stir well and cover with cling lm. If you have time, leave for 2-3 days, stirring occasionally.

To prepare the pudding basins, cut out 2 circles of greaseproof paper the size of the top of each basin. Make a cut in the centre of each to allow the pudding to expand, and set aside. Add the remaining pudding ingredients to the fruit and brandy mix, and combine well.

For the topping, combine the walnuts, brandy and ginger syrup, and spoon half into each basin. Pack the pudding mixture into the 2 basins, pressing down lightly. Cover with the prepared baking parchment.

Cover the top of both basins with an additional sheet of baking parchment and a sheet of foil. Tie securely with string around the lip.

Bring water to the boil in 2 steamers or large pots with a metal trivet in the base. Reduce to a simmer, then place the puddings inside. Cover and steam for 3 hrs15 mins. Top up the boiling water regularly, making sure the pans don’t boil dry. Remove the puddings from the boiling water, remove the foil and baking parchment, and test with a knife inserted in the centre to ensure they’re cooked through. Once cool, re-cover the puddings with fresh parchment. Store in the fridge or a cool, dark place for up to 2 months.

To reheat the pudding, either wrap it in foil and place in a steamer over boiling water and steamfor 1 hr until piping hot,or microwave on high for 8 mins. Turn out onto a warmed plate. Decorate with the extra walnut halves and gold leaf, if using.

To flame the pudding, warm some brandy in a small pan or ladle over direct heat. Light it and pour it slowly over the pudding (make sure it is on a heatproof plate).You could also use a sparkler for some extra theatre at the dinner table.

Top tip for making Pear, ginger and walnut Christmas pudding Christmas puddings are traditionally made on the last Sunday in November (Stir it Up Sunday) so mark this day in your calendar to get ahead of Christmas food prep.