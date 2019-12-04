Our penne pasta with king prawns and cherry tomatoes recipe is so simple to make at home and is bursting with plenty of flavour - the perfect mid-week meal the whole family can enjoy together!

Prawn pasta is a dish that most of us have whipped up at some point. There have been plenty of times when we’ve sauteed a few prawns in some pesto and mixed in the pasta. Quick, healthy and yum! But this prawn pasta is a pasta dish with a difference. This Penne pasta with king prawns and cherry tomatoes is completely transformed with the added freshness and zest of a bit of lemon. The sour acidity of the lemon zest and juice brings out the freshness of the prawns and gives it a really authentically Mediterranean taste. We prefer our tomatoes roasted in this prawn pasta dish as it balances the flavours in the meal by adding a sweet element in comparison to the citrus flavour.

Ingredients 400g penne pasta

2tbsp (20g) butter or low-fat spread suitable for frying, eg. Clover Lighter

2 garlic cloves, crushed

500g vine cherry tomatoes, quartered

300g raw king prawns, shelled and deveined

Zest of 1 lemon

Freshly ground black pepper

2 heaped tbsp flat leaf parsley

Wedges of lemon to serve

Method Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil and add the pasta. Give it a stir and cook for 10 minutes exactly, uncovered. When the pasta is cooked, drain quickly and reserve the pasta water in a jug.

Meanwhile, heat the butter or spread in a deep frying pan and add the garlic, and gently cook for 1 minute without colour. Add the tomatoes and cook over a low-medium heat for 10 minutes – resist the urge to stir them as this will break them down and you want to retain a little of their shape.

Pour 200ml of the pasta water onto the tomatoes and garlic and bring to the boil. Then add the prawns and continue to cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring until they are cooked through and have all turned pink. Just before serving add the pasta, lemon zest, season with freshly ground black pepper and parsley and toss through. Serve on warmed plates with a wedge of lemon.

