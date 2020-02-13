We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peppermint creams are such a nostalgic treat. Remember making these as a child? That’s because it’s one of the easiest recipes for kids. Great for parties, a box of these sweets makes a sweet edible gift too.

Dip the finished product in chocolate or cover them completely for a mint chocolate treat. Or, just eat them as they are!

Peppermint creams will last for up to two months if they are stored in an airtight container. If you’ve covered them in chocolate you might want to pop them in the fridge to stop them from melting.

Ingredients 500g (1lb 2oz) icing sugar, sifted

1 egg white, stiffly whipped

1-2tsp lemon juice

Few drops peppermint oil, to taste

To decorate:

Half a 36g jar natural crystallised violet petals

Half a 36g jar natural crystallised rose petals

Method Mix together the icing sugar, egg white, lemon juice and peppermint oil until you have the texture of pastry. Knead well so that the mixture is smooth, then roll out on a work surface lightly dusted with icing sugar to a thickness of 1cm (½in).

Cut out rounds with a 2½-4cm (1-1½in) cutter – or for fun, try different shaped cutters such as stars, hearts and moons. Pop them on a piece of greaseproof paper and decorate with the crystallized violet and rose petals. Leave to harden for 12 hours or overnight.

Top tip for making Peppermint creams These peppermint creams also make great after-dinner mints. Dip the dried discs in good-quality melted chocolate - and forget the petals!

