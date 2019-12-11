Easy roast potatoes have never been simpler to make than with our classic recipe. Our method uses King Edward potatoes, shaking to fluff up the edges and roasting them in hot, sizzling oil.

Roast potatoes are a staple dish that everyone needs to perfect at some point, simply because they are just so pleasurable to eat. These perfect roast potatoes are just what everyone needs for completing their roast dinners. They are really easy to make with a crisp, golden outside and a light, fluffy and warm insides. Watch our easy to follow, step-by-step video recipe to make sure you have perfect roast potatoes every time you make them.

Watch how to make How to cook the perfect roast potatoes

Ingredients 1.8kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large, even-sized pieces

250ml olive oil

Salt

Method Preheat oven to 200C, gas 6. Place potatoes in a large pan and just cover with water. Put on the lid and bring to the boil, then simmer for 5 mins. Drain and shake in a colander to fluff up the edges.

Pour the oil into a large roasting tin and heat on the hob. Carefully arrange the potatoes in one layer in the tin – the oil should be so hot it sizzles when the potatoes go in. Turn them so they’re evenly coated in oil and roast for 40 mins, turning halfway through cooking.

Drain off the oil and season with salt. Cook for a further 5 mins.

This roast potato recipe uses basic olive oil but if you want to use goose fat or drippings you could do. They go really well with roast chicken, beef, lamb or pork and are just as nice with a bit of grilled fish or even just veg if you don't eat meat. For an added treat, cover these perfect roast potatoes in gravy when you dish them up - it's an irresistible combo!

This recipe for perfect roast potatoes serves up to six people (though we might have to gobble up the whole tray) and will take around 55 mins to prepare and cook. Leftover roast potatoes can be mashed up, fried on a medium heat with a couple of beaten eggs and leftover roast dinner veg thrown in for delicious bubble and squeak.