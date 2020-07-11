We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our Persian Victoria sponge cake with raspberries and rose is delicate, fruity and a lovely modern twist on the classic.

Everyone loves a Victoria sponge, but if you’re looking for a new, sophisticated flavour variation this Persian-inspired cake with raspberry and rose is perfect. This would make a delightful Mother’s Day bake or a special birthday cake for anyone who loves roses. Edible gifts are usually very well received, try making this for a loved one on Valentine’s Day too.

This cake is easy to make and you could personalise the decoration for an extra special touch. Adding the pistachios and raspberries inside makes for a delightful surprise when you cut into the cake. If you fancied you could also scatter a few chopped pistachio on top.

Ingredients 225g unsalted butter, softened

225g caster sugar

225g plain flour

4 medium eggs

2tsp baking powder

zest of 1 lemon

50g pistachios, chopped

For the filling:

1tbsp seedless raspberry jam

150ml double cream

1/2tbsp icing sugar

1/2tsp rosewater

2tsp dried rose petals, optional

150g punnet of raspberries

For the icing:

100g icing sugar, sieved

juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp rose water

a few drops of pink food colouring

For the decoration:

freeze dried raspberries and dried rose petals

You will need:

2 x 8” cake tins lined

Method Heat the oven to 180C, Gas 4. Beat together the butter and sugar until fluffy and light. Add in the egg a little at a time until mixing between inclusions. Finally fold in the flour and baking powder followed by the lemon zest and pistachios. Evenly split the mixture into the two tins and bake for 30 mins.

When the cake is cooked transfer onto a cooling rack to cool, once cool begin preparing the filling and icing. Pick the least perfect cake and place upside down onto a cake stand or serving plate. Spread over the raspberry jam. Whip the cream with the tbsp of icing sugar until thick but not too firm. Add the rosewater and petals and mix through until it will hold a peak. Spread over the jam leaving a little space at the edge. Press in the raspberries into the cream, reserving a few for decoration on top of the cake.

Put the other layer of cake on top. To make the icing: mix the ingredients together, if too thick add a little water to make a consistency like runny honey. Pour over the centre of the cake, once the icing has settled top with the decorations.

Top tip for making Persian Victoria sponge cake with raspberries and rose Test the cake is cooked by pressing the centre, if the cake bounces back it’s ready to take out, if not give it a little longer in the oven

