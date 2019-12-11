This Peshwari naan recipe is simple and makes a great Indian cuisine side dish to a delicious curry.

This Peshwari naan recipe only take 8 mins to cook and complete any classic Indian dish. These delicious breads are traditionally stuffed with a fruit and nut mixture then baked quickly in a tandoor oven – an Indian clay oven that reaches very high temperatures. They will cook just as well in a hot domestic oven but make sure they are placed on a preheated baking sheet so they start to puff up immediately (slow cooking will make them tough and leathery). They are best eaten warm from the oven brushed with melted butter or ghee and with a sprinkling of fresh chopped coriander if liked.

Watch how to make Peshwari naan

Ingredients 350g strong bread flour

7g sachet easy-bake or fast action dried yeast

1tsp salt

150ml natural yogurt

Approx 150ml hand-hot water

Melted butter or ghee, to serve

For filling:

25g sultanas or raisins

25g desiccated coconut

25g flaked almonds or pistachios

Method Mix the flour, yeast and salt in a large bowl. Stir in the yoghurt and enough water to mix to a soft dough. Knead on a lightly floured surface for 5 mins until smooth and elastic.

Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a clean tea towel. Leave in a warm place for about 1 ½- 2 ½ hrs or until the dough has doubled in size.

While the dough is rising, place the filling ingredients in a food processor or blender and process to a coarse paste.

Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Place a heavy-duty baking sheet in the oven to heat up.

Divide the dough into 6 pieces and roll each out to a circle. Place a spoonful of the filling in the centre of each circle then pull the edges together to enclose the filling and pinch tightly to seal. Shape into a ball then roll each ball out to a thin oval shape.

Quickly place the naans on the hot baking sheet and bake for 7-8 mins until puffy and with brown spots in places. Serve immediately brushed with melted butter or ghee.

Top tip for making Peshwari naan Take care when rolling out the stuffed dough balls as you don’t want the filling to burst out. Use a gentle rolling action and flour the surface well to prevent the dough sticking.