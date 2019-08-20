Learn how to make classic millionaire's shortbread with Phil Vickery's millionaire's shortbread recipe. This mouth-watering recipe makes a large batch of shortbread - perfect for sharing!

Phil Vickery’s millionaire’s shortbread is wonderfully delicious and super easy to make, with lashings of creamy caramel on a biscuit base, topped with a crisp, chocolate layer. This is one awesome treat.

Follow along in our easy step-by-step recipe video to see how it is done. It takes only 20 mins to rustle up these sweet treats, plus chilling and setting time. They’re perfect for bake sales as you can make in bulk and they use a couple of readymade ingredients too to help speed up the process.

Watch how to make Phil Vickery’s millionaire’s shortbread

Ingredients 200g (7oz) shortbread biscuits, crushed

25g (1oz) butter, melted

150g (5½ oz) butter

150g (5½ oz) dark brown soft sugar

397g can Carnation Condensed Milk

200g (7oz) milk or dark chocolate, melted

18cm (7in) square brownie tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Mix the crushed biscuits with the melted butter and then lightly press the mixture into the tin to make an even layer. Chill for 20 minutes.

Place the butter and sugar into a non-stick pan and stir over a medium heat until the butter melts and the sugar dissolves. To make a golden caramel, add the condensed milk, stirring continuously, until the first bubbles appear on the surface. Remove from the heat as soon as it comes to the boil.

Spread the caramel evenly over the crumb base and then cool and chill for about half an hour. Pour the melted chocolate over the caramel, smoothing to the edges.

When the chocolate has hardened a little, cut your Millionaire’s shortbread up into squares.

Top tip for making Phil Vickery’s millionaire’s shortbread Why not make mini Millionaires – simply place into a 20cm (8") and cut into 20 squares, perfect for a picnic or party