Phil Vickery's chicken tikka masala recipe

Phil Vickery
  • Dairy-free
  • Healthy
  • Low-fat
serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 25 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 537 kCal 27%
Fat 11.5g 16%
  -  Saturates 1.5g 8%
Carbohydrates 66g 27%
  -  of which Sugars 10.6g 12%
Protein 38.5g 77%
Salt 0.6g 10%

Phil's chicken tikka masala recipe will soon become a family favourite. As part of his new TV show Save Money Good Diet, Phil aims to create healthy versions the nation's favourite dishes while on a budget.

Phil Vickery’s chicken tikka masala recipe serves 4 people and is the perfect family choice on the weekend when you’re looking for a healthier alternative to your usual takeaway meal. Phil suggests serving this hearty meal alongside rice and homemade chapattis. You can even make a vegetarian version of this curry by swapping out the chicken for lots of vegetables such as cauliflower, mushrooms and potatoes. Phil says: ‘I’m not sure whether this dish originated in India or Glasgow, but this ever-popular offering can be seen on pretty much every takeaway menu in the land. I have reduced the fat and salad content, adding spices and herbs to compensate.’ A portion of Phil’s chicken tikka masala recipe works out at only 537 calories per serving.

Love Phil’s recipes? We’ve got loads more delicious recipes by Phil Vickery right here.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons cornflour
  • 1 medium egg white
  • 400g skinless chicken breast, fat-removed, chopped
  • 400g can tomatoes
  • Pinch of salt (optional)
  • 10g 0% fat natural yogurt
  • 4 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, to serve
  • For the rice
  • 400g basmati rice
  • ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 6 cardamom pods, crushed
  • For the paste
  • 1 tablespoon very finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 5 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 small red chilli, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons tikka curry powder
  • 2 onions, very finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons any oil
  • For the chapatti
  • 125g wholemeal flour
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Method

  • Wash the rice in a colander until the water runs clear. Soak in a bowl of warm water (boiled and cooled) for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, velvet the chicken by mixing together the cornflour and egg white, then add the chicken and mix well.

  • Place all the paste ingredients except the oil into a small food-processor and blitz to a paste. Heat the oil in a non-stick wok over a medium heat then add the paste and cook for 10 minutes until it takes on a nice colour. Add the chicken, increase the het to high and cook for 2-3 minute s to quickly seal the meat.

  • Blitz the tomatoes and sugar, if using, with a stick blender or in a blender. Pour over the chicken, then gently simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, to thicken.

  • Meanwhile, place the soaked rice into a saucepan and just cover with cold water, then add the turmeric and cardamom pods. Bring to the boil and then simmer according to the packet instructions.

  • To make the chapattis, sift together the flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in the olive oil and 60ml of water, and then knead until firm and elastic. Divide into four balls and roll our as flat as possible. Heat a frying or griddle pan over a medium-high-heat. Cook the chapatti for about 1-2 minutes per side until blistered and puffed.

  • Remove the curry from the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes, then stir in the yogurt. Serve in deep bowls with a few coriander leaves sprinkled over.

