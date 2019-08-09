Phil's chicken tikka masala recipe will soon become a family favourite. As part of his new TV show Save Money Good Diet, Phil aims to create healthy versions the nation's favourite dishes while on a budget.



Phil Vickery’s chicken tikka masala recipe serves 4 people and is the perfect family choice on the weekend when you’re looking for a healthier alternative to your usual takeaway meal. Phil suggests serving this hearty meal alongside rice and homemade chapattis. You can even make a vegetarian version of this curry by swapping out the chicken for lots of vegetables such as cauliflower, mushrooms and potatoes. Phil says: ‘I’m not sure whether this dish originated in India or Glasgow, but this ever-popular offering can be seen on pretty much every takeaway menu in the land. I have reduced the fat and salad content, adding spices and herbs to compensate.’ A portion of Phil’s chicken tikka masala recipe works out at only 537 calories per serving.

Ingredients 2 tablespoons cornflour

1 medium egg white

400g skinless chicken breast, fat-removed, chopped

400g can tomatoes

Pinch of salt (optional)

10g 0% fat natural yogurt

4 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, to serve

For the rice

400g basmati rice

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

6 cardamom pods, crushed

For the paste

1 tablespoon very finely chopped fresh ginger

5 garlic cloves, peeled

1 small red chilli, chopped

3 tablespoons tikka curry powder

2 onions, very finely chopped

2 tablespoons any oil

For the chapatti

125g wholemeal flour

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method Wash the rice in a colander until the water runs clear. Soak in a bowl of warm water (boiled and cooled) for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, velvet the chicken by mixing together the cornflour and egg white, then add the chicken and mix well.

Place all the paste ingredients except the oil into a small food-processor and blitz to a paste. Heat the oil in a non-stick wok over a medium heat then add the paste and cook for 10 minutes until it takes on a nice colour. Add the chicken, increase the het to high and cook for 2-3 minute s to quickly seal the meat.

Blitz the tomatoes and sugar, if using, with a stick blender or in a blender. Pour over the chicken, then gently simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, to thicken.

Meanwhile, place the soaked rice into a saucepan and just cover with cold water, then add the turmeric and cardamom pods. Bring to the boil and then simmer according to the packet instructions.

To make the chapattis, sift together the flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in the olive oil and 60ml of water, and then knead until firm and elastic. Divide into four balls and roll our as flat as possible. Heat a frying or griddle pan over a medium-high-heat. Cook the chapatti for about 1-2 minutes per side until blistered and puffed.

Remove the curry from the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes, then stir in the yogurt. Serve in deep bowls with a few coriander leaves sprinkled over.

