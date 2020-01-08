Trending:

Phil Vickery’s special-fried rice recipe

Click to rate
(18 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow
  • Healthy
  • Low-fat

serves:

4

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

5-a-day:

3

Prep:

20 min

Cooking:

15 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 269 kCal 13%
Fat 11g 16%
  -  Saturates 2g 10%
Carbohydrates 23g 13%
  -  of which Sugars 5g 6%
Protein 17g 34%
Salt 1.7g 28%

Phil Vickery’s special-fried rice recipe is a healthy take on a classic oriental egg-fried rice dish. As part of the ITV show Save Money Good Diet, Phil aims to create healthy versions of the nation's favourite dishes while on a budget. Phil's special-fried rice is a super quick and simple recipe that can be on the table in 30 minutes - it's a real winner the whole family can enjoy together.

If you love a Chinese takeaway, you will love Phil Vickery’s special-fried rice recipe. Phil’s alternative rice is a delicious meal when you don’t have much time to prepare a nutritious meal for the family. It’s packed full of vegetables, ham, chicken and prawns. Using cauliflower rice is a healthier alternative to rice and it’s lower in calories if you’re watching your waistline. Phil says: ‘Instead of using all rice, in this recipe cauliflower is ground up to resemble grains. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised how this dish turned out: I was quite sceptical about removing pretty much half of the main component of the dish.’ But, it works and tastes delicious!

Ingredients

  • 2 egg yolks
  • 4 egg whites
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 small red chilli, finely chopped
  • 4 spring onions, sliced on a diagonal
  • 200g cauliflower (1small whole), finely processed in a food-processor to ‘cauliflower rice’ consistency
  • 200g cooked brown rice
  • 1 teaspoon Chinese 5 spice
  • 200g mixed frozen vegetables, defrosted
  • 70g cooked cold-water prawns
  • 30g wafer-thin ham
  • 50g leftover or cooked chicken
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Method

  • Mix the egg yolks and white together with 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce and a dash of pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, then add the eggs and spread out evenly. Gently draw the edges of the cooked egg from the sides of the pan so you end up with a nice, flat omelette. Once fully cooked (about 3-4 minutes), pop the omelette onto a plate.

  • In a large non-stick wok, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil over a high heat. Fry the garlic. Chilli and spring onions for 1-2 minutes, then add the cauliflower rice and stir well. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring well to release some of its moisture.

  • Add the brown rice, Chinese 5 spice and the remaining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. Add the defrosted vegetables to the wok and stir-fry for a further 2-3 minutes.

  • Add the prawns, ham and chicken and cook for 34 minutes to warm through, ensuring they are properly reheated.

  • Finally, slice the omelette and mix into the pan. Serve.

Top tip for making Phil Vickery’s special-fried rice

Cauliflower is a high-fibre, low-carb alternative to rice, which drastically cuts the calories of this favourite dish. If you don't have a food-processor, you can chop or shave finely with a sharp knife instead.

Click to rate
(18 ratings)
Sending your rating

More Recipe Ideas

Explore More