Phil Vickery’s special-fried rice recipe is a healthy take on a classic oriental egg-fried rice dish. As part of the ITV show Save Money Good Diet, Phil aims to create healthy versions of the nation's favourite dishes while on a budget. Phil's special-fried rice is a super quick and simple recipe that can be on the table in 30 minutes - it's a real winner the whole family can enjoy together.



If you love a Chinese takeaway, you will love Phil Vickery’s special-fried rice recipe. Phil’s alternative rice is a delicious meal when you don’t have much time to prepare a nutritious meal for the family. It’s packed full of vegetables, ham, chicken and prawns. Using cauliflower rice is a healthier alternative to rice and it’s lower in calories if you’re watching your waistline. Phil says: ‘Instead of using all rice, in this recipe cauliflower is ground up to resemble grains. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised how this dish turned out: I was quite sceptical about removing pretty much half of the main component of the dish.’ But, it works and tastes delicious!

Ingredients 2 egg yolks

4 egg whites

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 small red chilli, finely chopped

4 spring onions, sliced on a diagonal

200g cauliflower (1small whole), finely processed in a food-processor to ‘cauliflower rice’ consistency

200g cooked brown rice

1 teaspoon Chinese 5 spice

200g mixed frozen vegetables, defrosted

70g cooked cold-water prawns

30g wafer-thin ham

50g leftover or cooked chicken

Freshly ground black pepper

Method Mix the egg yolks and white together with 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce and a dash of pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, then add the eggs and spread out evenly. Gently draw the edges of the cooked egg from the sides of the pan so you end up with a nice, flat omelette. Once fully cooked (about 3-4 minutes), pop the omelette onto a plate.

In a large non-stick wok, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil over a high heat. Fry the garlic. Chilli and spring onions for 1-2 minutes, then add the cauliflower rice and stir well. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring well to release some of its moisture.

Add the brown rice, Chinese 5 spice and the remaining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. Add the defrosted vegetables to the wok and stir-fry for a further 2-3 minutes.

Add the prawns, ham and chicken and cook for 34 minutes to warm through, ensuring they are properly reheated.

Finally, slice the omelette and mix into the pan. Serve.

Top tip for making Phil Vickery’s special-fried rice Cauliflower is a high-fibre, low-carb alternative to rice, which drastically cuts the calories of this favourite dish. If you don't have a food-processor, you can chop or shave finely with a sharp knife instead.

