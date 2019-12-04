Learn how to make your own pickled beetroot with our simple recipe. Theses juicy beetroots can be enjoyed on their own, or they go really well with salads or sliced in sandwiches.

Pickled beetroot makes a delicious addition to any healthy salad or sandwich. Although beetroots have the highest sugar content of any vegetable, they are also incredibly low in calories, making them the perfect savoury sweet treat for guilt-free snacking. This is a great way to make your beetroot harvest last longer so you can get that sweet beetroot flavour all year round. Costing next to nothing to make, if you can afford to spend the time to make this pickled beetroot recipe, you’ll have plenty to go around.

We’ve got loads more healthy recipe ideas right here.

Ingredients About 1.5kg (total weight) fresh beetroot

2.5cm piece cinnamon stick

1tsp each black peppercorns, cloves and yellow mustard seeds

2tsps whole allspice

3 bay leaves

2tbsps caster sugar

1 litre distilled malt vinegar

4 wide-necked jars, sterilised

Method To make the spiced vinegar: Put the spices, sugar and 300ml of the vinegar in a pan. Bring to the boil slowly, take it off the heat and set aside; overnight, covered, if you have time, to let the flavours develop.

Wash the beetroots carefully without rubbing the skin off. Put them into a large pan of boiling water and simmer for about 1⁄2 hours until just tender. Drain them and leave to cool.

Rub off the beetroot skin, then slice the roots (about 1cm thick) and pack into jars. Pour in the vinegar and spices. Cover, seal and label. Leave a week before eating. It keeps for 3 months.

Top tip for making Pickled beetroot Wear washing-up gloves for peeling and slicing beetroot, otherwise you’ll have pink fingers for a couple of days.