Pigs in blankets are the ultimate roast dinner side, made with crispy streaky bacon wrapped round a mini chipolata. In our experience they are very popular with all members of the family. Dunked into gravy on the side of your plate or even eaten as a snack in their own right pigs in blankets are a must come Christmas, and making your own couldn’t be simpler. These little beauties take just ten minutes prep (if that!) and can then be cooked just before you’re ready to serve up. If you want to give yours a twist you can experiment with flavours and add things between the sausage and the bacon to give an extra delicious finish. Caramelised onions, chutneys or fresh herbs are all delicious, as is a little mustard. Once you’ve mastered the basic recipe have a go at giving your pigs in blankets your personal twist! Love a good roast? We’ve got loads more lovely roast recipes right here!

Ingredients 12 mini chipolata sausages

6 rashers of streaky bacon

Method Preheat your oven to 180C/350F and prepare a shallow baking tray.

Take your streaky bacon and cut it in half length-ways, so that you have two long strips. Repeat until you have prepared all your bacon.

Next, take your sausages and wrap each one in a piece of bacon, rolling tightly from one end to the other so that only a little of each end is exposed. At this stage you can secure the bacon with cocktail sticks if you wish but the bacon should stay put if you roll the ‘seam’ under the bottom of the sausage.

Arrange your sausages on the baking tray and bake for fifteen minutes, or until cooked right through and slightly caramelised.

Serve up beside a roast dinner as a traditional accompaniment or as a nibble on Christmas day with a dip of onion chutney or sweet chilli sauce.

Top tip for making Pigs in blankets You can make larger pigs in blankets with full rashers of streaky bacon and regular sausages - and these make a great meal in their own right when served up with mashed potatoes and gravy!

