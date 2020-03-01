Switch up your classic Victoria sponge with a boozy recipe. Get ready for the Pimm's obsession to begin again as summer is fast approaching!

Yes you have read the title correctly – Pimm’s, but in cake form. Pimm’s is the quintessential beverage of the British summer. But who says you have to limit yourself to just drinking it? If you mix it with a little icing sugar until glossy and smooth it makes the ideal boozy icing for your Victoria sponge. Our fail-safe sponge recipe creates a light, fluffy and delicious cake that is perfect for layering up with strawberries and whipped cream. In short this is the only cake that you should be bringing to BBQs this season (though we won’t judge you if you don’t want to share).

Ingredients 3 eggs

150g Stork margarine with butter

150g golden caster sugar

150g self-raising four

1/4 tsp baking powder

Finely grated zest and juice 1 lemon

5tbsp strawberry jam

400g strawberries

300ml whipping cream, whipped

For the icing:

1tbsp Berry Pimm’s

150g icing sugar, sieved

You will need:

2 x 20cm sandwich tins

Method Grease and line 2 x 20cm sandwich tins. Heat oven to 180C/ Gas 4.

Put the eggs, margarine, sugar, flour, baking powder, lemon zest and juice in a processor or use an electric mixer. Whizz together until combined and a smooth consistency.

Divide between the two tins and bake for 20-25 mins until risen.

Allow sponges to cool then spread one with jam. Hull and halve three quarters

of the strawberries and arrange over the layer of jam. Spoon on cream and top with the second sponge.

Stir Pimm’s into the icing sugar to create a smooth frosting. Spoon over the top of the cake and top with whole strawberries to decorate.

Top tip for making Pimm’s drizzle cake If you do not like to use margarine then use the same quantity of butter but whizz it in the food processor for a min before adding the other ingredients.

