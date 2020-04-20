We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pimm’s is one of those summer drinks that everyone should know how to whip up on a warm afternoon.

Our Pimm’s recipe is perfect for summer! A classic British tipple that just calls for a long, hot, summer’s day. This fruity cocktail combines the unique taste of Pimm’s, a unique gin-based liqueur made with a mixture of secret herbs and aromatics, with plenty of refreshing lemonade and flavourful fruits. For a traditional Pimm’s recipe we’ve gone for strawberries and cucumber. Pimm’s just like you’d drink at Wimbledon! But really you can customise your Pimm’s recipe with anything you like. We also love sliced oranges, grapefruit and lemons for a zesty twist on your average Pimm’s.

Ingredients 400ml Pimm’s or any other Summer Cup brand of your choice

1.2lt lemonade

handful fresh strawberries, chopped

¼ cucumber, halved and thinly sliced

handful fresh mint, roughly torn

Ice, to serve

Method Prepare your fruit and wash the mint thoroughly.

Add ice to a large jug and pour over the Pimm’s and lemonade. Stir well and add the strawberries, cucumber and mint.

Serve over more ice in tall hi-ball glasses.

Because of the sweet, fruity flavours of Pimm’s, it works really well as an afternoon treat, before dinner to help work up an appetite. We love serving it up before or alongside a BBQ. The pleasant aromatics really work to compliment grilled fish and chicken, as well as punchier flavours like jerk marinated meat.

This Pimm's recipe makes enough for eight large glasses of Pimm’s so is perfect for parties. And you can scale up or down, depending on the size of your gang. You basically want one part Pimm’s to three parts lemonade for a traditional serve. If you fancy mixing things up a little you can add a splash more gin, which intensifies the flavour and gives the whole thing a bit of a stronger kick.

