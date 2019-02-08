These pina colada panna cottas bring a little sunshine to the end of a meal. Panna cotta is an Italian dessert of thickened sweet cream, usually infused with other flavours. The name literally means ‘cooked cream’, although there is no cooking necessary in the recipe at all! We’ve changed up the classic panna cotta by using a dairy free coconut yoghurt that makes this dessert both a little lighter and suitable for vegans or anyone with a dairy allergy. The tropical flavour of coconut is complemented by fresh mango and pineapple, which also add natural sweetness to this healthier pud. If you like pina coladas you will love this tropical dessert.

Ingredients 3g agar-agar powder

15ml Malibu (coconut rum)

200g dairy free coconut yoghurt, we used Co Yo

4 thin wedges of a pineapple

16 mango shavings from about ½ a mango

1tbsp toasted coconut flakes

You will also need

4 small oval aluminium moulds

Method Bring 100ml water to the boil, then add the agar-agar and whisk continuously until it has fully dissolved.

Mix the yoghurt and Malibu together and stir continuously while slowly pouring in the gelatine mixture. Pour 70ml of mixture into each mould and leave to set in the fridge for 3 hours.

Before serving peel the mango and discard the skin. Using a vegetable peeler take shavings of mango flesh and set aside.

Keeping the skin on pineapple cut it into thin wedges and grill in a pan over a medium heat for a couple of mins on each side until golden. Dip the set panna cotta pots into warm water and de-mould onto plates, arrange the pineapple and mango on the plates.

Top tip for making Pina colada panna cotta Grilled pineapple makes for an excellent dessert on there own, serve with a dollop of coconut yoghurt

