Season the meat well with salt and pepper.

Spray a large frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray. Brown the meat over a high heat then set aside.

Add a little more low-calorie cooking spray to the pan, then sauté the onions for 3-4 minutes until they start to soften.

Add the remaining ingredients to the pan with the browned meat and onions.

Bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 1½–2 hours or until the meat is tender. (You can also cover the pan and cook in the oven for 2–2½ hours at 160°C/fan 140°C/gas mark 3, but make sure your pan is ovenproof.)

Pull the meat apart with two forks – it should shred easily. If the sauce is a little thin you can remove the lid to reduce the liquid.

Serve on a bed of rice or whatever you fancy.

Fancy using your slow cooker instead? Here’s the slow cooker method: (Takes 6-8 hours to cook)

Season the meat well with salt and pepper.

Spray a frying pan with a little low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the meat and sauté for a few minutes on both sides until browned.

Add all the remaining ingredients to the slow cooker along with the browned meat. Set the slow cooker to High and cook for 6 hours, or on Medium setting for 8 hours.

Pull the meat apart with two forks – it should shred easily. If the sauce is still a little thin, remove the slow cooker lid and allow it to reduce slightly.

Serve on a bed of rice or whatever you fancy.