This healthy sticky toffee pudding recipe from the Pinch of Nom cookbook is a lifesaver for those craving a sweet treat while trying to watch their waistlines…

You’ll love this Pinch of Nom healthy sticky toffee puddings if you can’t resist the classic sweet treat but want to keep your diet on track.

Authors of the new Pinch of Nom cookbook, Kate and Kay explain: ‘We know what you’re thinking: a sticky toffee pudding in a slimming book? At Pinch of Nom, our determination to make slimming-friendly desserts is real. This sticky toffee pudding is definitely a winner. Sweet and luxuriously indulgent, you won’t believe the low calorie count!’

The healthy sticky toffee pudding is suitable for freezing and it’s perfect if you’re hosting a special meal with friends and family. The healthy sticky toffee puddings take just 25 minutes to prep and cook so you could even whip them up during the week if you feel like a treat. You can serve the puddings with whatever you like but you might want to try our low-fat custard recipe…

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

75g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp black treacle

3 tbsp granulated sweetener

50g reduced-fat spread

3 medium eggs

1 tbsp golden syrup

Method Preheat the oven to l90°C (fan 170°C/gas mark 5) and spray four ovenproof ramekins with low-calorie cooking spray.

Put all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl (except the golden syrup) and whisk with an electric hand whisk until fully combined, light and airy.

Distribute the golden syrup evenly between each ramekin. Top with the cake mixture and bake in the oven for 20 minutes until just cooked through.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly in the ramekins, then turn out into serving dishes. Serve with your choice of accompaniment. Recipes extracted from Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming Home-Style Recipes, out now (Bluebird, £20)

Top tip for making Pinch of Nom healthy Sticky Toffee Puddings Serve with low-fat custard or ice cream to make this pudding even more indulgent

