This rumbledethumps recipe from Pinch of Nom is sure to become a new family favourite. It’s cheap, easy and great as a side dish or main on its own!

What on earth are Pinch of Nom rumbledethumps – you may well ask! According to the masterminds behind Pinch of Nom, when they asked their taste testers to review the rumbledethumps recipe the most asked question was ‘what is it?’!

Rumbledethumps is more common up North and it’s the Scottish version of the Irish colcannon, or the English bubble and squeak. And if you’re wondering why it’s called rumbledethumps in the Pinch of Nom cookbook? It’s because the authors Kate and Kay are northerners and wanted it that way!

It’s sure to become a family favourite in no time at all and at under 200 calories a serving you can indulge without any guilt!

Ingredients 400g medium potatoes, peeled and diced

200g swede, peeled and diced

low-calorie cooking spray

½ small onion, thinly sliced

125g green or white cabbage, thinly sliced

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1medium egg yolk

40g reduced-fat Cheddar, grated

Method Cook the diced potato and swede in a pan of boiling salted water until soft, then drain and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan 180°C/gas mark 6).

Spray a large frying pan with some low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the onion and cabbage and cook for 3-4 minutes until they start to soften slightly, then add them to the cooked potato and swede and mash roughly with a fork or spoon. You want to leave it a bit chunky.

Season well with salt and pepper and stir in the egg yolk. Place in an ovenproof dish, sprinkle the grated cheese evenly over the top, and cook in the oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and golden brown.

Remove from the oven and serve. Recipe extracted from Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming Home-Style Recipes, out now (Bluebird, £20)

Top tip for making Pinch of Nom rumbledethumps This vegetarian dish is suitable for freezing and works on it’s own as a main meal or as a side

