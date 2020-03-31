Easy and delicious, this pineapple upside down cake will go down a treat.

Pineapple upside down cake is a real classic. Do not be fooled by it’s retro appearance, it’s tasty and makes a great dessert or sweet treat. We have used tinned pineapple because it’s easy and convenient but you can use fresh pineapple if you prefer. Also, why not try other fruit in this pineapple upside down cake? Those that hold their shape when cooked work best.

Some vitamin C is lost during the canning process but tinned fruit is a wonderful source of nutrients all year round. Buy fruit with no added salt or sugar for maximum health benefits and those in fruit juice rather than sugar syrup are healthier.

Ingredients 45g light muscovado sugar

45g butter, softened

435g can of pineapple slices or rings in juice

7-9 glacé cherries

For the sponge:

225g butter, softened

225g golden caster sugar

4 eggs, beaten

225g self-raising flour

60g ground almonds

4tbsp milk, plus extra

You will need:

20cm springform cake tin

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Beat the muscovado sugar and butter together until well combined. Spread the mixture over the base of the cake tin. Arrange the pineapple slices over the butter mix in a single layer (you’ll need 7-9 slices) and pop a glacé cherry into the centre of each slice.

For the sponge, cream the butter and caster sugar together until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in the eggs. To ensure the mixture doesn’t curdle, mix in 1tbsp of the flour every nowand then. Fold through the remaining flour, and the ground almonds and milk.If it seems a little thick, add 1tbsp milk or water. Spoon the mix onto the pineapples.

Bake for 40-50 mins or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for 10-15 mins, then turn out.

Top tip for making Pineapple upside down cake You can use fresh pineapple instead but we've used tinned to make this dish even more convenient

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week