Pistachio butter is a healthy and vibrant alternative to peanut butter, and is so easy to make at home. This beautifully green nut butter is perfect on toast, stirred into porridge, eaten with fruit, or used in baking. It is an alternative healthy nut butter that is jam packed with antioxidants. Pistachio butter is far harder to find in supermarkets, so making your own is often cheaper and easier. We’ve added matcha to our pistachio butter for extra colour and nutrition in this vegan recipe.

Matcha is Japanese in origin and is now popular with health-food lovers all over the world. Coming in both a tea and powder form, matcha is ground tea leaves that are naturally caffeinated to give your breakfast an extra dose of natural energy. One teaspoon of matcha has the equivalent goodness to 10 teaspoons of green tea. Matcha can be consumed in many different ways, including with hot water, or as a matcha latte. The pistachios in this moreish nut butter can also be roasted, adding an extra depth of flavour, but if you do it will loose its vibrant green colour, whilst keeping the same health benefits, helping to protect your heart, and adding a wealth of vitamins and minerals into your diet.

Ingredients 300g pistachios, raw

1tsp salt

1tsp matcha powder

Method Blend the pistachios on high in a food processor, until they form a smooth and glossy paste. This may take a long time, but don’t give up. Every couple of minutes scrape down the sides of the bowl to make sure it’s all blended evenly.

Add in salt and matcha powder, and blend again until smooth and fully incorporated.

Click to rate ( 6 ratings) Sending your rating