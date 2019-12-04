This pizza dough recipe is made the classic Italian way is so easy to make and you'll end up with the tastiest of pizza bases. Watch our video guide to find out just how simple it is to make a delicious pizza base and you'll never go back to buying ready-made bases, or even ready-made pizzas for that matter!

Using your own pizza dough recipe to whip up a pizza means you can make it fat, thin or every which way you like. Everyone loves a good slice of pizza, especially on Friday night when you’re getting ready to watch a film with the family. But instead of popping out to the shop and buying one, why not turn it in to an activity and make a homemade pizza with the kids. The kids will love getting involved making the pizza dough and well as adding their favourite toppings and plenty of cheese too.

This recipe for homemade pizza dough is much better for you than shop-bought and healthier than a takeaway. The dough is made from bread flour, yeast and a pinch of salt. This pizza dough recipe is a real family favourite because it’s so tasty and easy to make.

Once you’ve perfected this pizza base recipe you’ll never look at the readymade ones in the same way again. Leftover dough can be frozen and thawed before rolling out and using again to make pizzas. This recipe also shows you how to top your pizza dough too from tomato sauce to cheese. Trust us, this will be the best pizza you’ll ever try!

Watch how to make Pizza dough

Ingredients 500g strong white bread flour or 00 Italian flour, plus extra for dusting

2tsp fast action yeast

2tbsp olive oil

2-3 tsp salt

300ml tepid water

Topping for 1 pizza:

1 tbsp cherry tomato pasta sauce

½ball mozzarella, torn

4 artichokes, in oil

Handful sunblushed tomatoes

3 slices Parma ham

Handful fresh basil leaves

Method In a food processor, whiz together flour, yeast, olive oil, salt and water, until just combined.

Knead the dough on a floured worktop for 5 minutes, until dough is smooth and elastic. Transfer to an oiled bowl, cover with a sheet of oiled cling film and set aside until doubled in size (this will take around 45 minutes).

Heat oven to 230C,gas 8. Divide the dough into 4. Flour your work surface and using a rolling pin and your hands, roll a piece of dough into a circle. (The bigger you go the thinner your crust).

Transfer each pizza base to a floured baking sheet.

Spread with 1tbsp tomato sauce and your chosen toppings. Bake for 10 minutes.

Click to rate ( 529 ratings) Sending your rating