Learn how to make this mouth-watering plum cake recipe in only a few simple steps. Is the perfect way for using up leftover fruit in your fruit bowl.

This fabulous plum cake recipe is a great way to use up seasonal fruit and is one of our all time favourite cake recipes. The crumble topping is delicious and if you like them, adding a few flaked almonds to the topping really finishes this plum cake off nicely. This plum cake could also be served hot with cream or custard as a plum pudding. Not too keen on plums but fancy a fruity cake? You can also try this recipe with apricots or raspberries too. Delicious!

Ingredients 300g self-raising flour

150g butter

100g caster sugar

2 eggs

100ml milk

½tsp almond extract

8 plums

For the topping:

50g butter

50g caster sugar

65g plain flour

Method Lightly butter and line the base of a 20cm spring form cake tin . Heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Place the flour in a mixing bowl and rub in the butter until the mixture forms fine crumbs. Stir in the sugar. Add the milk, egg and almond extract and beat to a stiff batter. Place the mixture into the prepared tin.

Thickly slice the plums discarding the stones and pace on top.

For the topping: place the butter, sugar and flour in a mixing bowl and rub the butter into the flour until it forms clumpy crumbs. Scatter on top of the plums and bake for 45-55 mins until golden brown and a skewer comes out cleanly. Allow to cool in the tin for 10 mins. Then turn out and allow to cool completely. Serve dusted with icing sugar if liked.

Top tip for making Plum cake You can also make a shallower tray bake with this mixture. Spread the cake mixture in a rectangular tray bake tin and cook it for 25-30 mins. When cold cut it into squares.

