We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This classic plum crumble is bursting with tangy flavour thanks to the juicy sweet plum filling. Add the oaty crumble and you’ve got one mouth-watering dish. Wholemeal flour, oats and golden caster sugar make this crumble topping healthier than many.

This inspired fruity base is one that you’ll want to repeat again and again. This recipe serves 4-6 people and will take only 15 mins to prepare.

How to make plum crumble

Ingredients How to make plum crumble filling:

500g (1lb 2 oz) plums, quartered and stones removed

500g bag frozen forest fruits

100g (3 1/2oz) golden caster sugar

1/2tsp ground cinnamon

How to make plum crumble topping:

150g (5oz) plain wholemeal flour

125g (5oz) chilled butter, cubed

100g (3 1/2oz) oats

100g (3 1/2oz) golden caster sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/170°F/gas 5. Put the plums and forest fruits into the base of an ovenproof dish. Sprinkle with the golden caster sugar and cinnamon and gently mix together.

Put the flour into a bowl (or processor) add the butter. Rub together with your fingertips until the mixture resembles crumbs (or pulse for a few secs in a processor).

3 Add the oats and sugar and stir together. Sprinkle over the fruit. Bake for 30 mins until the fruit is tender and the crumble is cooked through. Brilliant with fromage frais or custard.

Top tip for making Classic plum crumble To add a hint of caramel to the crumble topping why not use light muscovado sugar instead of the golden caster or a combination of them both?

How do you freeze plum crumble?

If you want to make plum crumble in bulk and freeze as you’ve got a glut of plums to use up, you’ll be glad to know that you can store your crumble in the freezer.

Its up to you whether you store not cooked or you store cooked, or you store in separate portions. Plum crumble is easy to freeze. You can keep fresh frozen plum wedges for up to 6 months. Frozen crumble topping will last around 3 months.

A cooked crumble that has been cooled and is being stored in its original baking dish can be stored in the freezer for up to 4 months.

Can I reheat plum crumble?

Yes, you can of course reheat plum crumble. Plum crumble, like most crumbles, can be reheated the next day or the next in the microwave or back in the oven depending on the portion size.

If you’re reheating an individual portion for yourself you may be better to reheat in the microwave for speed and easiness. Serve piping hot with homemade custard, fresh cream or ice cream and enjoy!

Click to rate ( 233 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week