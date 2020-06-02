Trending:

Poached egg and bacon salad recipe

serves: 2
Skill: medium
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 290 kCal 15%
Fat 19g 27%
  -  Saturates 6g 30%
    • This delicious poached egg and bacon salad is so easy to make at home. A filling breakfast or brunch idea with eggs and bacon served on rocket salad. Plus, a how-to video from the GoodtoKnow recipes team for perfect poached eggs. This recipe serves 2 people and takes only 20 minutes to make.

    Watch how to make Poached egg and bacon salad

    Ingredients

    • 100g (3½oz) unsmoked bacon lardons
    • 1 slice bread, cut into small cubes
    • 2 medium or large eggs
    • 2 good handfuls of mixed salad leaves (we used rocket and chard)
    • 10 baby plum tomatoes, halved
    • 1 stick celery, chopped
    • For the dressing:
    • 1tbsp olive oil
    • 1tsp white wine vinegar
    • ½tsp Dijon mustard
    • Salt and ground black pepper

    Method

    • Heat a frying pan, add the bacon and fry until golden and crispy. Take out of the pan with a draining spoon and set aside. Add the bread cubes to the pan, and fry in the bacon fat until browned and crispy.

    • Meanwhile poach the eggs, pour boiling water, 10cm (4in) in depth, into a small pan, over a high heat. Add a dash of white wine vinegar. When water boils again, break egg into pan.

    • As water comes back to the boil, gather egg white round yolk, using a draining spoon. Turn down heat. Simmer for a minute for a soft egg, longer for a firmer one.

    • Lift the egg out of the pan with the draining spoon and put into a bowl of warm water if cooking more than one or two eggs. Add another egg to the pan.How to poach an egg video 

    • Mix together the dressing ingredients. Put a good handful of salad leaves on to 2 plates. Divide the bacon, croutons, tomatoes and celery between them. Spoon drained eggs on top, drizzle the salad with dressing and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

    Top tip for making Poached egg and bacon salad

    If you haven't got bacon lardons, use 2 or 3 rashers of chopped streaky bacon.

