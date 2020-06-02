Heat a frying pan, add the bacon and fry until golden and crispy. Take out of the pan with a draining spoon and set aside. Add the bread cubes to the pan, and fry in the bacon fat until browned and crispy.

Meanwhile poach the eggs, pour boiling water, 10cm (4in) in depth, into a small pan, over a high heat. Add a dash of white wine vinegar. When water boils again, break egg into pan.

As water comes back to the boil, gather egg white round yolk, using a draining spoon. Turn down heat. Simmer for a minute for a soft egg, longer for a firmer one.

Lift the egg out of the pan with the draining spoon and put into a bowl of warm water if cooking more than one or two eggs. Add another egg to the pan.How to poach an egg video