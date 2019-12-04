Our pork goulash recipe is perfect if you're looking for a new pork recipe that's full of flavour!

Our easy pork goulash recipe is perfect for feeding a crowd and can easily be scaled up or down depending on how many people you’re cooking for. The smoked sweet paprika delivers lots of flavour in this delicious pork and pepper goulash, which takes minimal effort to prepare. This pork goulash would work brilliantly paired with a lightly spiced wine to cut through the creaminess.

Love pork? We’ve got lots more delicious pork recipes right here.

Ingredients 550g (1lb 4oz) pork fillet (tenderloin) or pork belly

1tbsp sunflower oil

1 large onion, peeled and sliced

200g (8oz) mushrooms (optional)

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

1 tbsp mild paprika (or smoked paprika if you can find it)

600ml (1pt) chicken stock

2tbsp tomato purée

1 large red pepper, deseeded and cut into small pieces

2tsp cornflour

Method Cut the pork into cubes, trimming off fat. Heat half the oil in a large pan and fry the pork over a high heat until browned. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Add the rest of the oil to the pan and fry the onion and garlic for 5 mins. Stir in the paprika and cook for 1 min then gradually pour in the stock and bring to the boil. Stir in the tomato purée and return the pork to the pan. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Simmer for 15 mins then add the pepper and the mushrooms (if desired). Simmer for 10 mins until tender. Blend the cornflour to a smooth paste with a little cold water and stir in. Simmer for 3-4 mins, stirring, until the sauce has thickened. Scatter with freshly chopped parsley and serve with buttery rice or egg noodles.

Top tip for making Pork and pepper goulash Stir in a dollop of crème fraiche or double cream at the end to give the dish an extra-creamy flavour.

