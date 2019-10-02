Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Heat the oil in a large flame-proof casserole dish over medium-high heat. Sweat the onion and pepper until just starting to colour. Stir in the curry paste and cook for several mins, until fragrant and well combined.

Add the pork and mix well to coat with the sauce, then cook over a high heat for a few mins, stirring all the time. Stir in the strained tamarind liquor, then add the coconut cream and beer, giving it all a good stir to combine. Bring up to a boil before adding the lime leaves, pumpkin and potato. Stir all the vegetables through and again let the mixture come up to a boil.

Turn off the heat, put a lid on the dish and transfer it to the preheated oven. Bake for 1 1⁄2 hrs, giving the curry a stir once or twice.

Add the squash and courgette and bake for a further 45 mins, depending on how you like your veggies done.

During cooking the pumpkin will break down completely, mixing with all the cooking juices to make a rich pumpkin sauce.