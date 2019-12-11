Pork curry is cheap, easy and sure to please a crowd! It's great if you're in a hurry as it can be on the table in less than an hour!

This delicious pork curry recipe is a family favourite, thanks to it’s great taste and affordable ingredients. Made with lean and quick-to-cook pork fillet (tenderloin), this curry can be on the table in less than an hour – perfect for a mid-week family meal. You can choose a curry paste to suit everyone’s taste: if your family love hot curries, then pick a Madras or vindaloo, or for a less spicy flavour, go for a korma or balti paste. Serve the curry with plain boiled rice, warmed naan bread or piled onto warmed chapattis and topped with cucumber raiti. This recipe serves 4 people and takes around 45 mins to prepare and cook.

Ingredients 1tbsp sunflower oil

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

1tsp grated root ginger

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2tbsp curry paste

900g pork fillet, cubed

400g can chopped tomatoes

150ml pork or vegetable stock

Squeeze of lime or lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Coriander leaves, to garnish

Method Heat the oil in a large deep frying pan and fry the onion for 5 mins. Add the ginger and garlic and fry for a further 5 mins. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 minute then add the pork and fry over a medium heat, stirring for 2-3 mins, until no longer pink.

Add the chopped tomatoes and stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 20-25 mins until the pork is tender and cooked through, stirring occasionally.

Add the lime or lemon juice and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve garnished with coriander leaves.

Top tip for making Pork curry This recipe works well with chicken too. Use 8 boneless, skinned chicken thigh portions or 4 large skinned chicken fillets instead of the pork.