serves:

4

Skill:

easy

Prep:

15 min

Cooking:

7 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 219 kCal 11%
Fat 6.5g 9%

This Chinese pork stir-fry is deliciously flavourful, with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and onions, plus it’s packed full of tasty vegetables – so it’s healthy too!

Serve on a bed of rice or noodles for a wholesome, filling and good-for-you meal that everyone will enjoy.

Ingredients

  • 300g pork tenderloin fillet, sliced thinly
  • 1/2 red chilli, finely chopped
  • 2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 20g root ginger, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1.5tbsp Amoy reduced salt soy sauce
  • 1tbsp rapeseed oil
  • 1 red pepper, cut into strips
  • 100g sugar snap peas, cut in half
  • 3tbsp stir-fry sauce
  • 300g pack Amoy straight to wok medium noodles
  • 8 spring onions, sliced
  • 100g beansprouts

Method

  • Marinate the pork with the chilli, garlic, ginger and soy sauce for 10 minutes.

  • Heat a wok over a high heat, add the oil and stir fry the pork for 11/2 minutes.

  • Add in the peppers and sugar snap peas and 100ml water and cook for a further 3-4 minutes until
    tender.

  • Add in the stir-fry sauce, noodles, spring onions, bean sprouts and stir fry for a further minute and serve immediately.

Top tip for making Pork stir-fry

As an alternative serve with rice rather than add noodles

