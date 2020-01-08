This Chinese pork stir-fry is deliciously flavourful, with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and onions, plus it’s packed full of tasty vegetables – so it’s healthy too!
Serve on a bed of rice or noodles for a wholesome, filling and good-for-you meal that everyone will enjoy.
Ingredients
- 300g pork tenderloin fillet, sliced thinly
- 1/2 red chilli, finely chopped
- 2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 20g root ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 1.5tbsp Amoy reduced salt soy sauce
- 1tbsp rapeseed oil
- 1 red pepper, cut into strips
- 100g sugar snap peas, cut in half
- 3tbsp stir-fry sauce
- 300g pack Amoy straight to wok medium noodles
- 8 spring onions, sliced
- 100g beansprouts
Method
Marinate the pork with the chilli, garlic, ginger and soy sauce for 10 minutes.
Heat a wok over a high heat, add the oil and stir fry the pork for 11/2 minutes.
Add in the peppers and sugar snap peas and 100ml water and cook for a further 3-4 minutes until
tender.
Add in the stir-fry sauce, noodles, spring onions, bean sprouts and stir fry for a further minute and serve immediately.
Top tip for making Pork stir-fry
As an alternative serve with rice rather than add noodles