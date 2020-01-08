This Chinese pork stir-fry is deliciously flavourful, with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and onions, plus it’s packed full of tasty vegetables – so it’s healthy too!

Serve on a bed of rice or noodles for a wholesome, filling and good-for-you meal that everyone will enjoy.

Ingredients 300g pork tenderloin fillet, sliced thinly

1/2 red chilli, finely chopped

2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

20g root ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1.5tbsp Amoy reduced salt soy sauce

1tbsp rapeseed oil

1 red pepper, cut into strips

100g sugar snap peas, cut in half

3tbsp stir-fry sauce

300g pack Amoy straight to wok medium noodles

8 spring onions, sliced

100g beansprouts

Method Marinate the pork with the chilli, garlic, ginger and soy sauce for 10 minutes.

Heat a wok over a high heat, add the oil and stir fry the pork for 11/2 minutes.

Add in the peppers and sugar snap peas and 100ml water and cook for a further 3-4 minutes until

tender.

Add in the stir-fry sauce, noodles, spring onions, bean sprouts and stir fry for a further minute and serve immediately.

Top tip for making Pork stir-fry As an alternative serve with rice rather than add noodles

Click to rate ( 86 ratings) Sending your rating