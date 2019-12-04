Porridge is a great breakfast for any time of the year and this easy porridge recipe shows how to make your own.

Add fresh fruit or dried fruit, nuts or seeds to make a really healthy, filling breakfast that will keep you going until lunchtime.

Ingredients 100g porridge oats

200ml semi-skimmed milk

Pinch of salt

Extra milk to serve

Choice of toppings:

Toasted nuts and seeds with golden syrup

Bananas and maple syrup

Stewed fruits

Method Place the oats, milk, 300ml water and salt into a pan. Bring slowly to the boil, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon. Cook the porridge slowly for a couple of minutes, then pour into warm bowls (which will prevent it setting instantly).

Pour extra milk around the edge, then add the topping of your choice and serve immediately.

Top tip for making Porridge Half the amount of porridge oats and milk if you are making porridge for one.

